cameroon-launches-two-rating-and-business-plan-development-apps-for-smes

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government has launched two apps dedicated to the SME environment. One, NotaPme, is a rating app and the second, MyOBus, is for business plan development. The ceremony was presided over by Achille Bassilekin III (pictured), the Minister in charge of SMEs.

The SMEs Promotion Agency (APME), which built these tools, said they are useful to improve the bankability of APME-supported projects, through the provision of educational assistance in the design of the business plan on the one hand, and by issuing an opinion based on a set of measurable and factual criteria, on the credit risk, on the other hand. For banks and investment companies, these two applications provide additional information on the credibility and financial health of companies in demand while helping to improve their risk management.

APME explains that these new digital tools allow project leaders to simulate in real-time, the assumptions of the creation or development of their business. They will benefit from remote assistance, based on a didactic and pedagogical approach of various high-level speakers; the apps will also provide them with a board on their creditworthiness.

For providers of business support services, these applications improve the content and good practices of support through the strengthening of their notoriety and their reputation by the rate of conversion of supported projects into financed projects.

With these two platforms, Achille Bassilekin III said, major advances will be made concerning SMEs. This will allow investors, promoters, and business creators to increase the productivity of Cameroonian businesses.

Let’s note that 90% of SME promoters in Cameroon, according to the National Institute of Statistics, operate in the informal sector and have little or no knowledge of regulatory procedures for deployment on the local or international market.

S.A.