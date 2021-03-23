logoBC
Yaoundé - 23 March 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Navy seizes suspicious pirogue loaded with 42,500 l of fuel

Cameroon: Navy seizes suspicious pirogue loaded with 42,500 l of fuel
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 23 March 2021 11:07

(Business in Cameroon) - In a note published on March 20, 2021, the Cameroonian navy indicates that it recently seized a large quantity of fuel.  "On March 16, 2021, acting to secure the EEZ [exclusive economic zone], the CNS Fifinda [military boat] boarded and diverted, to Limbe, a pirogue coming from a neighboring country. The pirogue was loaded with 170 drums of 250 liters of diesel each, totaling 42,500 liters, and 7 crew members without identity documents," the navy reveals.

According to the same source, the pirogue and the seized diesel were handed to the Commander of the Naval Base of Limbe for due diligence with the competent authorities.

Sources reveal that the pirogue was coming from Nigeria, whose borders with Cameroon, the Southwest, and the three northern regions notably, have become thriving grounds for smuggling activities.  

Let’s note that according to the Ministry of Energy, the use of smuggled fuel affects engines and causes about XAF32 billion yearly revenue shortfall for Cameroon.  

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Main export commodities recorded sharp price increase in Jan 2021

cameroon-main-export-commodities-recorded-sharp-price-increase-in-jan-2021
In January 2021, except for aluminium, all of the raw materials exported by Cameroon recorded sharp price increase in international markets. This was...

Cameroon: Navy seizes suspicious pirogue loaded with 42,500 l of fuel

cameroon-navy-seizes-suspicious-pirogue-loaded-with-42-500-l-of-fuel
In a note published on March 20, 2021, the Cameroonian navy indicates that it recently seized a large quantity of fuel.  "On March 16,...

Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport acquires power station to achieve power autonomy

yaounde-nsimalen-international-airport-acquires-power-station-to-achieve-power-autonomy
French company Ineo Energy & Systems recently delivered a power plant to the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport, located on the outskirts of...

Cameroon: VALTECH Energy to install a petroleum residue recycling unit at the deep seaport of Kribi

cameroon-valtech-energy-to-install-a-petroleum-residue-recycling-unit-at-the-deep-seaport-of-kribi
On March 17, 2021, French company ECOSLOPS  announced that it signed its first sales contract with Cameroonian firm VALTECH Energy, for the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n97: February 2021

Crown corporations Loss-making ones vs profit-making ones

IFC’s ambitions for Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n107: Février 2021

Nos sociétés d’Etat Celles qui coûtent et celles qui rapportent

Les projets de la SFI pour le Cameroun