Cameroon: Navy seizes suspicious pirogue loaded with 42,500 l of fuel

(Business in Cameroon) - In a note published on March 20, 2021, the Cameroonian navy indicates that it recently seized a large quantity of fuel. "On March 16, 2021, acting to secure the EEZ [exclusive economic zone], the CNS Fifinda [military boat] boarded and diverted, to Limbe, a pirogue coming from a neighboring country. The pirogue was loaded with 170 drums of 250 liters of diesel each, totaling 42,500 liters, and 7 crew members without identity documents," the navy reveals.

According to the same source, the pirogue and the seized diesel were handed to the Commander of the Naval Base of Limbe for due diligence with the competent authorities.

Sources reveal that the pirogue was coming from Nigeria, whose borders with Cameroon, the Southwest, and the three northern regions notably, have become thriving grounds for smuggling activities.

Let’s note that according to the Ministry of Energy, the use of smuggled fuel affects engines and causes about XAF32 billion yearly revenue shortfall for Cameroon.

S.A.