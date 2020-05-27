electronic-tolls-will-generate-between-xaf5-4-to-49-bln-revenues-for-cameroon-during-the-2021-2039-period

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon recently selected the Razel Bec-Egis consortium for the construction of 14 electronic tolls.

Explaining the process that led to the selection of this consortium, the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp) indicates that the contract was awarded by the Head of Government to the candidate who submitted “the most economically advantageous tender.”

According to the official, the initial investment for this construction project, scheduled to start this month of May 2020, is estimated at XAF28.94 billion. The revenues generated will rise from XAF7 billion in 2021 to XAF53.59 billion in 2039 based on a single tariff of XAF500.

From XAF5.482 billion in 2021, the net revenues paid back to the country will rise to XAF48.995 billion at the end of the contract in 2039.

In the framework of the contract, Razel Bec-Egis will fund, design, build, equip, operate and maintain the tolls.

The contract stipulates that the Razel Bec-Egis consortium will build the 14 tolls on some asphalt roads along the Cameroonian road network. The said roads are Yaoundé-Douala-Limbé, Yaoundé-Bafoussam-Bamenda, Douala-Bafoussam and that providing access to Nsimalen airport. There will also be posts at Mbankomo, Tiko, Mbanga, Manjo, Mboumnyebel, Edéa, Nkometou, Bafia, Bayangam, Foumbot, Bandja, Matazem, and Dschang.

The infrastructure to be built includes a website to communicate with users, a 50m wide toll plaza made of 49 cm concrete structure, 2m wide lane divider point, 30m long points; a metal canopy with a V and W-shaped roof. There will also be 50m bunkers on either side of the platforms with a flexible pavement structure of 34cm of asphalt mix and 14 (R+1) operating buildings of 124 m² each.

Three 46m² maintenance centres (Tiko, Mbankomo and Bandja) and a 196m² operation and maintenance centre (in Mbankomo) will be built as well. In addition, 42,000m² of developed parking areas and shopping areas will be constructed in all toll plazas as well as a data reporting system. During its execution, the project will generate 300 jobs.

Sylvain Andzongo