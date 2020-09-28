logoBC
Yaoundé - 28 September 2020 -
Economy

German firms Ossberger and Stragbag AG plan to set up operations in Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Monday, 28 September 2020 11:28

(Business in Cameroon) - Hydropower manufacturer Ossberger and construction company Stragbag are currently negotiating with Cameroonian ministries to set up operations in the country. This was revealed after the meeting between the new German ambassador to Cameroon Corinna Fricke and Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon’s Minister of Economy (MINEPAT), in Yaoundé on September 23.

“Other German investors are currently negotiating with various Ministries to set up operations in our country. They are namely Ossberger, specialized in mini-hydro power plants, and Stragbag, which operates in the construction of road and rail infrastructures, etc…,” the Ministry indicated.

It does not provide further detail but it is public knowledge that Ossberger is the world leader in its sector with over 10,000 turbines installed around the world.  

Based in Cologne (Germany), Stragbag AG is the subsidiary of Stragbag SE (a construction company based in Austria. It is specialized in the construction and engineering of transport infrastructures and tunnels. Each of its segments operates in a specific region. The Northwest segment offers land & water engineering, offshore windfarm, and construction services in Germany, Poland, Benelux, and Scandinavia. The South-East offers railway and infrastructure construction services in Australia, Switzerland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Adriatic region, Europe as well as Russia and its neighboring countries.

S.A.

