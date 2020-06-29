Port of Douala: The PAD enters a public-private partnership agreement for better management of its weighing business

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) recently transferred its weighing business to Business Facilities Corporation SA (BFC), which in turn set up a project company called Douala Port Weighing Services (DPWS) S.A.S for this purpose.

The implemented project consists of the creation, by the PAD, of a network of static and mobile weighbridges, capable of performing global and axle weighing. "Apart from helping the Port Authority -to reappropriate this part of the activity, regulate the weighing activity at the Douala-Bonabéri port complex and control circulating loads- it will also secure the port space by protecting the Port of Douala-Bonabéri’s road and rail heritage," the PAD explains.

According to the port authority, this project will also provide an answer to the Ministry of Public Works and road transporters who have always wished to have data on axle loading at the port of Douala-Bonabéri.

Thanks to its "Lotecs" service, BFC offers various global logistics (management of multisectoral flows) solutions and technologies. The company also operates in various fields such as land, port, sea, and air logistics.

S.A.