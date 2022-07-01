logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 July 2022 -
Economy

The Yaoundé Wood Promotion Center will have its machinery renovated

The Yaoundé Wood Promotion Center will have its machinery renovated
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 12:45

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Minister of Forests and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo, has just launched a national tender for the recruitment of a service provider. The winning bidder will carry out repair work on the technical equipment of the Wood Promotion Center in Yaoundé.

Funding for the work, estimated at CFA103.5 million, will be provided by the Common Fund of the Forest and Environment Sector Program (FESP). In detail, the selected service provider will repair three dryers and 44 woodworking machines, renovate 9 sharpening machines and make the wood processing station operational. They will also install a centralized suction system for woodchips and sawdust produced by the woodworking machines.

This project comes at a time CEMAC countries are preparing for the entry into force of the ban on log exports, effective January 1, 2023. The decision aims to foster local processing of wood so that countries have more value-added. Under this plan, more wood promotion centers will be constructed across the CEMAC region.

In Cameroon, the wood promotion center is an entity of the Forestry Ministry. It is responsible for "the promotion of species little or not known for forest development; the contribution to capacity building of stakeholders in the forest products sector, support for SMEs in targeted sectors, awareness, education, and development of practitioners in the use of wood.” The center also ensures the provision of technical or promotional services to stakeholders in the forest products sector. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: The Kribi-Lolabe highway will be launched soon

cameroon-the-kribi-lolabe-highway-will-be-launched-soon
The 38 km highway between Kribi and Lolabé, a locality near the deep water port of Kribi, in the southern region of Cameroon, will be officially opened to...

Cameroon: Safacam opens a position for minority shareholder Director

cameroon-safacam-opens-a-position-for-minority-shareholder-director
BVMAC-listed African Agricultural Forestry Company of Cameroon (Safacam) announced it has just launched a call for applications to appoint a director...

Cameroon: IMF does not support the decision to increase oil subsidies

cameroon-imf-does-not-support-the-decision-to-increase-oil-subsidies
The International Monetary Fund, in the official statement that concludes a recent mission in Cameroon, expressed its stance on the government’s decision...

Cameroon: Real Estate Company SIC launches rent arrears recovery campaign

cameroon-real-estate-company-sic-launches-rent-arrears-recovery-campaign
The Cameroon Real Estate Company SIC launched today June 30 a campaign to collect rent arrears from tenants in the eight camps it operates in Yaoundé. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »