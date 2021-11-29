logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 November 2021 -
Economy

Camwater initiates “aggressive” campaign to recover XAF50 bln out of XAF61.3 bln unpaid bills

Camwater initiates “aggressive” campaign to recover XAF50 bln out of XAF61.3 bln unpaid bills
  • Comments   -   Monday, 29 November 2021 10:19

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 25, 2021, water utility Camwater launched a “permanent and aggressive campaign for the recovery of unpaid water bills.”

According to the briefing note announcing the campaign, the operation is aimed at recovering XAF50 billion in unpaid bills. “Starting from tomorrow morning, clients with unpaid bills will be systematically disconnected [all over the country] except for users in some identified sensitive and sovereign areas, which are well known by our teams,” the briefing note reads. The water utility adds that it is nevertheless open to dialogue for possible moratoriums.

As of September 30, 2021, the overall unpaid bill in Camwater’s portfolio was XAF61.306 billion. More than half (XAF31.265 billion) of that portfolio was accounted for by public institutions. XAF18.877 billion was owed by individual households still connected to the water supply while XAF4.442 billion was owed by individuals who have already been disconnected over unpaid bills. Decentralized territorial units were owing over XAF3 billion against XAF2.363 billion for large clients and XAF836.114 million for electric utility ENEO. 

D.M.

back to top

Camwater initiates “aggressive” campaign to recover XAF50 bln out of XAF61.3 bln unpaid bills

camwater-initiates-aggressive-campaign-to-recover-xaf50-bln-out-of-xaf61-3-bln-unpaid-bills
On November 25, 2021, water utility Camwater launched a “permanent and aggressive campaign for the recovery of unpaid water bills.” According to the...

CEMAC: China and CFAF fixed parity are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

cemac-china-and-cfaf-fixed-parity-are-key-factors-to-attract-infrastructure-investments-says-moody-s
China and the fixed parity between the CFA Franc and the Euro are key factors to attract private investors for infrastructure projects in the CEMAC...

TEF Program: 213 Cameroonian entrepreneurs to receive seed funding from the Tony Elumelu foundation this year

tef-program-213-cameroonian-entrepreneurs-to-receive-seed-funding-from-the-tony-elumelu-foundation-this-year
213 Cameroonian entrepreneurs were selected out of 4,949 laureates in the 2021 cohort of the TEF entrepreneurship program to benefit from a...

Mbalam iron ore: Sundance takes legal actions against AustSino accused of misusing confidential documents

mbalam-iron-ore-sundance-takes-legal-actions-against-austsino-accused-of-misusing-confidential-documents
Australian junior mining company Sundance Resources recently provided an update on the various proceedings it initiated to rescind its withdrawal from the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Deforestation : Cameroon’s proposed 15% increase in raw timber export duties’ not deterrent, Greenpeace Africa says

Lom Pangar dam: 150 localities to be connected to the foot plant in the East, by the end of H1-2022

CEMAC: CFA franc and China are key factors to attract infrastructure investments, says Moody’s

Nexttel announces resumption of dialogue between its shareholders

cameroon-google-and-local-academic-institute-jfn-it-launch-africa-s-first-google-cloud-career-readiness-program

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

cameroon-brewing-group-sabc-to-inaugurate-its-xaf18-bln-mbankomo-corn-processing-plant-next-nov-5

Cameroon: Brewing group SABC to inaugurate its XAF18 bln Mbankomo corn processing plant next Nov 5

bange-bank-cameroon-opens-its-first-agency-in-douala

Bange Bank Cameroon opens its first agency in Douala

cameroon-bgfi-bank-provides-about-xf7-bln-guarantee-for-a-30mw-solar-power-project-in-the-north

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

cameroon-contributes-xaf7-4-bln-to-join-african-trade-insurance-agency-ati-and-boost-fdis

Cameroon contributes XAF7.4 bln to join African Trade Insurance Agency ATI and boost FDIs

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Babadjou-Bamenda Road: World Bank conditions relaunch of construction works on the elaboration of a safety management plan

next
prev