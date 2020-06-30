logoBC
Yaoundé - 30 June 2020 -
Economy

Elimination of illicit tobacco trades: Local operators fear dirty tricks by multinationals

Elimination of illicit tobacco trades: Local operators fear dirty tricks by multinationals
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:28

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the parliament recently beseeched the Head of State Paul Biya to ratify The Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, which is the first protocol to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

According to the Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, the ratification of this protocol will "strengthen" the local system for combating smuggling and illicit trade of tobacco products, which causes about CFAF 10 billion of revenue losses for the public treasury each year.

Clearly, for the government, the adherence to this supranational protocol, which consists of linking Cameroon to an international computerized system that traces tobacco products, is more than beneficial. This innovation should enable the Cameroonian State to earn all or part of the CFAF 10 billion it loses every year to smuggling and illicit trades of tobacco products.

However, the government’s hope in the application of this protocol seems not to be shared by the national tobacco industry, which is somewhat apprehensive. These apprehensions were first revealed by opposition MP Rolande Ngo Issi on June 16, 2020, when the bill concerning the ratification of the above-mentioned protocol was being discussed.

 The local industry’s apprehensions

 "Another important aspect of the implementation of this protocol is that the tobacco industry must not be involved in or influence the choice of the control system to acquire or install. However, in Cameroon, there are tobacco industries that organize themselves, with the support of some compatriots, to influence the choice of this control mechanism. How can one be judge and party? " she wondered.

According to this elected representative, the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) requires that "governments should not be influenced by tobacco industries" in the definition of public health policies.

"The State of Cameroon must set up a traceability system, whatever the cost. The country must assume costs like Kenya, which has an effective traceability system that can be copied and followed but unlike Côte d'Ivoire, which has used the system proposed by the tobacco industry on the ground that it is less costly," she added.

Within the sector itself, local operators fear that multinationals will impose a tracing system on the government and use this system to "eliminate small manufacturers from the market." They deem independence in the choice of a monitoring system as "a determining factor for the future of the national sector." "The cigarette tracking system must preserve local production," comments Patrice Yantho, an investment consultant close to the tobacco industry.

According to this expert, Cameroon must be able to set up an internal tracking system, "of which it has end-to-end control, to control the tax revenues generated" and only use the international system called "Trace & Track" to trace local products exported and products imported into the local market.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Koutéré single checkpoint project: plans in motion for the resumption of construction works

koutere-single-checkpoint-project-plans-in-motion-for-the-resumption-of-construction-works
The Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) closed, on June 29, the call for expressions of international interest aimed at selecting a...

The CEMAC Commission suggests three new ways for financing, to mitigate low collection of community integration tax

the-cemac-commission-suggests-three-new-ways-for-financing-to-mitigate-low-collection-of-community-integration-tax
Recently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, while reporting the state of its treasury, the CEMAC Commission (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo,...

Elimination of illicit tobacco trades: Local operators fear dirty tricks by multinationals

elimination-of-illicit-tobacco-trades-local-operators-fear-dirty-tricks-by-multinationals
In Cameroon, the parliament recently beseeched the Head of State Paul Biya to ratify The Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, which is...

Avima Iron Ore chooses Port of Kribi as its iron exports’ gateway

avima-iron-ore-chooses-port-of-kribi-as-its-iron-exports-gateway
On June 8, Avima Iron Ore Limited, majority-owned by Australian Core Mining, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK),...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Camair-Co: Auditor Okalla Ahanda & Associés confirm a possible dissolution due to continued deterioration of the financial situation

Cameroonian Prosper Sugewe creates Ewatch Africa Investment Analytica, the first rating agency in Central Africa

Cameroonian multibillionaire Danpullo creates “Best Pay,” a payment company with a capital of CFAF500 mln

cameroon-plans-to-create-a-mining-promotion-corporation-to-reduce-artisanal-mining

Cameroon plans to create a mining promotion corporation to reduce artisanal mining

cameroon-the-reconstruction-of-sonara-will-cost-about-xaf250-billion-the-minee-says

Cameroon: The reconstruction of Sonara will cost about XAF250 billion, the Minee says

fight-against-coronavirus-mtn-cameroon-estimates-its-contribution-to-date-at-xaf2-billion

Fight against Coronavirus: MTN Cameroon estimates its contribution to date at XAF2 billion

nexttel-vs-syntic-public-authorities-open-a-difficult-mediation-process

Nexttel vs Syntic: Public authorities open a difficult mediation process

societe-generale-chad-and-uba-gabon-join-the-list-of-cameroon-s-primary-dealers-on-the-beac-securities-market

Société Générale Chad and UBA Gabon join the list of Cameroon’s primary dealers on the BEAC securities market

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Fermencam wants to plant 4,942 acres of fruit trees to launch natural juice production

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroonian cocoa to be labeled “pure origin”, in collaboration with French chocolate makers

Cameroon’s cocoa exports drop by 10% due to the anglophone crisis

next
prev