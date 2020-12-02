logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 December 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon exported 6,182 mln m3 of LNG in Jan-Sep 2020

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 December 2020 13:58

(Business in Cameroon) - During the first nine months of 2020, Cameroon exported 6,182 million m3 of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Hilli Episseyo - the floating unit commissioned in 2018 off the coast of Kribi. The information was revealed on November 25, 2020, by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté when he was presenting the government’s 2021 Economic and Financial Program to the National Assembly.

As a reminder, thanks to Hilli Episseyo (which is the second infrastructure of this type in the world after that of Malaysia) Cameroon officially became an LNG exporter 2 years ago. The LNG produced off the coasts of Kribi is mainly marketed in Asia by the Russian firm Gazprom, with which Cameroon has signed an exclusive offtake agreement.

Hilli Episseyo also produces domestic gas for households. According to the Prime Minister, about 2,000 metric tons of the said gas are produced every month. However, this production has become insufficient since the fire outbreak that stopped the operations of Sonara, the country’s only refinery.  

To make up for the deficit, Cameroon is preparing to import 120,000 metric tons of domestic gas to meet the needs of Cameroonian households during the 2021 fiscal year. A call for tenders was launched to this effect on November 23, 2020.

BRM

