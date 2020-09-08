logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 September 2020 -
Energy

Cameroon: EDC obtains water concession for energy generation

Cameroon: EDC obtains water concession for energy generation
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:19

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 7, 2020, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, Cameroon’s  Minister of Water and Energy (MINEE) signed a water concession agreement with state-owned company Electricity Development Corporation (EDC).

According to the minister, this agreement "grants the concessionaire exclusive rights over the construction and management of water storage facilities and the right to regulate activities related to stored water.

The agreement, therefore, allows EDC to collect water charges from Eneo and future operators in the Sanaga basin as provided for by the law of December 14, 2011. Thanks to revenues thus generated, EDC will be able to repay the debts incurred for the construction of the Lom Pangar dam (6 billion m3) and fulfill its contractual agreements while preserving its financial equilibrium.

It will be responsible for the management of the infrastructures covered by the concession agreement, notably Bamendjin, Mapé, Mbakaou, and Lom Pangar dams since the optimum operation of these infrastructures will increase and optimize the production of the hydroelectric facilities installed downstream of these dams. For the time being, these facilities are the Songloulou and Edéa hydroelectric power stations and soon there will be the Nachtigal hydroelectric plant.

According to a report published in 2019 by the Technical Commission put in place for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public companies in Cameroon, in June 2018, the state of Cameroon granted an advance in the current account of XAF3.5 billion to balance EDC’s financial situation because water charges were not refunded to the company. Despite this advance, the company’s financial situation has not changed nonetheless. The state is now obliged to pay about XAF5 billion debt (as of December 31, 2018) incurred by EDC from the IDA, the EIB, and the French Development Agency.

S.A.

back to top

Dynasty Mining suspended for 6 months over illegal mining operations

dynasty-mining-suspended-for-6-months-over-illegal-mining-operations
Cameroon’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological development Gabriel Dodo Ndocké recently issued a decree suspending the operations of Dynasty...

Feicom relieves over 10% of municipalities’ debts

feicom-relieves-over-10-of-municipalities-debts
During a Board of Directors meeting held on September 1, 2020, in Ngaoundéré, the regional capital of Adamaoua, the Special Fund for Equipment and...

Cameroon: 34,098 new households connected to the power grid in H1-2020, down 23% YoY (ENEO)

cameroon-34-098-new-households-connected-to-the-power-grid-in-h1-2020-down-23-yoy-eneo
Electric utility ENEO informs that in the first six months of 2020, it connected 34,098 Cameroonian households to the power grid. This figure is down by...

Cameroon: EDC obtains water concession for energy generation

cameroon-edc-obtains-water-concession-for-energy-generation
On September 7, 2020, Gaston Eloundou Essomba, Cameroon’s  Minister of Water and Energy (MINEE) signed a water concession agreement with state-owned...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »