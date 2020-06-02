logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 June 2020 -
Afriland First Bank posts over XAF1,150 bln total balance sheet for 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian bank Afriland First Bank informs that its total balance sheet was over XAF1,150 billion at end-2019. This is well above (+XAF39 billion) the XAF1,011 billion the company posted at end-June 2018.

With this performance, the bank considers itself the leader of the national banking sector and claims the fifth share of a market composed of 15 banking institutions.

Afriland indicates that this performance is proof of its great financial strength boosted by the technical skills of more than 800 employees who have to manage individuals, professionals, SMEs, large companies, and institutional clients daily.  

During the period under review, Afriland reports that it had 126 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 241 electronic payment terminals. First Bank, which is present throughout Cameroon explains that it has a network of 45 branches.

