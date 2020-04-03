Cameroon: Commercial banks recorded XAF75.5 bln of net result in 2019 (Ministry of Finance)

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2019, the 15 credit institutions operating in Cameroon realized a net result of XAF75.5 billion, according to the Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, their balance sheet reached XAF6,472.40 billion while deposits were estimated at XAF487 billion and XAF3,664.4 billion for credits.

According to banking professionals, this year, despite the recent measures taken by the CEMAC Monetary Policy Commission to boost the activities of banks in the current health crisis, activities will not be as good as the 2019 performance.

BRM