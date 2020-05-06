logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 May 2020 -
Finance

Cameroon takes the first step to improve management and client protection in microfinance institutions

Cameroon takes the first step to improve management and client protection in microfinance institutions
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 May 2020 13:40

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Ministry of Finance has sent a restricted international call for tender to four firms from Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, and Spain for the recruitment of "technical assistance specialized in social performance management, client protection and governance in microfinance institutions (MFIs)."

The expected deliverables include a comprehensive diagnostic study of the sector in terms of social performance, client protection, and governance of these financial institutions and the development of a roadmap for the implementation of measures to improve them.

According to the ministry, the firms pre-qualified to carry out these services have a period of two months following receipt of the tender documents to send their bids to the Cameroonian government.

With a loan portfolio estimated by the Ministry of Finance at XAF839.14 billion (22.90% bank loans) at the end of 2019, the microfinance sector plays a key role in financing the Cameroonian economy, especially in rural areas.

However, these institutions are confronted with major management problems as the numbers- that have stopped operations in recent years due to such problems- can prove.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon issues 10-year T-bonds to raise XAF25 bln on the BEAC money market

cameroon-issues-10-year-t-bonds-to-raise-xaf25-bln-on-the-beac-money-market
For the first time since the creation, in 2011, of the BEAC public securities market, a CEMAC country will issue a 10-year fungible Treasury bond...

Cameroon takes the first step to improve management and client protection in microfinance institutions

cameroon-takes-the-first-step-to-improve-management-and-client-protection-in-microfinance-institutions
Cameroon’s Ministry of Finance has sent a restricted international call for tender to four firms from Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, and Spain for the...

Cameroon: Impact of the 19 measures issued by the government to support the economy will be low, Gicam estimates

cameroon-impact-of-the-19-measures-issued-by-the-government-to-support-the-economy-will-be-low-gicam-estimates
On May 4, 2020, employers’ grouping GICAM published a release assessing the 19 measures issued by Cameroon, on April 30, 2020, to support the economy...

PPRD-NoSo: Cameroon signs over XAF8.5 bln funding agreement as an initial contribution to the reconstruction programme

pprd-noso-cameroon-signs-over-xaf8-5-bln-funding-agreement-as-an-initial-contribution-to-the-reconstruction-programme
Declared economically depressed zones by the government in 2019 because of insecurity maintained by armed groups, Cameroon's North-West and South-West...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique