CEMAC : BEAC makes a new liquidity offer of XAF40 bln to commercial banks

(Business in Cameroon) - Banks operating in the six CEMAC countries (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and CAR) have until today January 8, 2020, to bid for the liquidity offer of XAF40 billion made to them by the region’s central bank BEAC.

According to the communiqué published for that purpose, by the central bank, this financing will be served at a minimum interest rate of 3.5%, which is also the BEAC’s prime rate.

Collaterals eligible for this offer are assets eligible as collateral for BEAC’s refinancing operations, in accordance with the decision of October 31, 2013, the central bank specifies.

BRM