logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 March 2020 -
Finance

BEAC: Cameroon’s treasury bills showed yield curves between 2.5 and 3.3% on the debt market in Feb 2020

BEAC: Cameroon’s treasury bills showed yield curves between 2.5 and 3.3% on the debt market in Feb 2020
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 10 March 2020 17:58

(Business in Cameroon) - In February 2020, the yield curve of fungible treasury bills issued by Cameroon ranged from 2.5 to 3.3%, depending on the maturity date. This was illustrated by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in the curve it recently published.

The bills with the lowest yields are those whose maturity period is 13 weeks. Their yield is 2.5%. For 52-week bills, the yield is 3.3%. As for the 26-week bill mostly issued by Cameroon during its fundraising operations on the BEAC market, the yield is 2.7%.

These interesting yields could be the reason behind the attractiveness of Cameroon’s public securities.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon all set to join the ATI

cameroon-all-set-to-join-the-ati
Cameroon has just taken a big step towards its goal to enter into the capital of the African Trade Insurance (ATI) Agency. Indeed, on March 9, 2020, the...

BEAC: Cameroon’s treasury bills showed yield curves between 2.5 and 3.3% on the debt market in Feb 2020

beac-cameroon-s-treasury-bills-showed-yield-curves-between-2-5-and-3-3-on-the-debt-market-in-feb-2020
In February 2020, the yield curve of fungible treasury bills issued by Cameroon ranged from 2.5 to 3.3%, depending on the maturity date. This was...

Cameroon will support Kiro’o Games, Finance Minister says

cameroon-will-support-kiro-o-games-finance-minister-says
On 4 March 2020, Cameroon's Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze, visited the premises of Cameroonian start-up Kiro'o Games. The official who chaired a...

Flood control: 6,000 ha of rice paddies renovated in the framework of project Pulci

flood-control-6-000-ha-of-rice-paddies-renovated-in-the-framework-of-project-pulci
Two months to the end of the Emergency Flood Control Project Pulci, launched in Cameroon in 2013, the World Bank (the project's main backer) is reviewing...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »