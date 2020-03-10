BEAC: Cameroon’s treasury bills showed yield curves between 2.5 and 3.3% on the debt market in Feb 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In February 2020, the yield curve of fungible treasury bills issued by Cameroon ranged from 2.5 to 3.3%, depending on the maturity date. This was illustrated by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in the curve it recently published.

The bills with the lowest yields are those whose maturity period is 13 weeks. Their yield is 2.5%. For 52-week bills, the yield is 3.3%. As for the 26-week bill mostly issued by Cameroon during its fundraising operations on the BEAC market, the yield is 2.7%.

These interesting yields could be the reason behind the attractiveness of Cameroon’s public securities.

BRM