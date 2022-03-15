logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 March 2022 -
Finance

Cameroon: IMF advises a UBC-NFC Bank divestment plan in the “near term”

Cameroon: IMF advises a UBC-NFC Bank divestment plan in the “near term”
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 15:51

(Business in Cameroon) - In its recent Country Report No. 22/75, the IMF discussed the situation of UBC and NFC Bank, two private banks that were recently recapitalized by the Cameroonian government.   

“In the near term, the Staff recommends signing performance contracts with each of the two banks, including a governance framework aligned with best practices, and a strategy for the State to sell its Shares,” the report indicates.  

This recommendation comes just months after the government entered into the two banks’ shareholding. Indeed, in late November 2021, Cameroon officially took over UBC by acquiring 54% of the shares previously owned by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI). For NFC Bank, there is currently no official communication regarding the shares acquired by the government but, according to local media EcoMatin, it took over the shares previously owned by the Awanga and Co (58.2612%) and  Mutuelle de retraite complémentaire des agents Eneo (24.4802%).

The advice may prompt Cameroon to avoid long restructuring plans as was the case with the Commercial Bank of Cameroon (CBC). The latter was going through a tumultuous provisional administration period (that lasted seven years) when, in 2014, the government of Cameroon took over 98% of its stakes owned by late businessman Victor Fotso at the time. Up to this year (2022), the government’s divestment from CBC is still ongoing.  

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: IMF advises a UBC-NFC Bank divestment plan in the “near term”

cameroon-imf-advises-a-ubc-nfc-bank-divestment-plan-in-the-near-term
In its recent Country Report No. 22/75, the IMF discussed the situation of UBC and NFC Bank, two private banks that were recently recapitalized by the...

Cameroon commits to strengthening CONAC’s independence and intervention powers (IMF)

cameroon-commits-to-strengthening-conac-s-independence-and-intervention-powers-imf
Cameroonian authorities have made a number of commitments to up the fight against corruption, the IMF reports in its Country Report No. 22/75.  “At...

CEMAC: Cameroon captured 58.16% of overall bank loans in H1-2021 (BEAC)

cemac-cameroon-captured-58-16-of-overall-bank-loans-in-h1-2021-beac
Cameroon captured over 50% of overall loans banks granted to firms and individuals in the first half of 2021 in the CEMAC region. Specifically, " Cameroon...

Cameroon: Mobile money tax may be counterproductive, the IMF estimates

cameroon-mobile-money-tax-may-be-counterproductive-the-imf-estimates
The mobile money tax (0.2%) that became effective in Cameroon in January 2022, may hamper financial inclusion, the IMF explains in its March 2022 country...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan