logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 February 2021 -
Finance

Cameroon: 50 Public and Para public enterprises recorded a XAF59.5 bln loss in 2019, the CTR reveals

Cameroon: 50 Public and Para public enterprises recorded a XAF59.5 bln loss in 2019, the CTR reveals
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 16 February 2021 03:43

(Business in Cameroon) - In its report on the performance of state-owned companies in Cameroon in 2019, the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises (CTR) revealed that the 50 entities whose performance were analyzed recorded a cumulated net loss of -XAF59.5 billion. These losses are higher than the -XAF56.5 billion recorded in 2018 (in 2017, the losses were -AXF70 billion), the CTR emphasized.

According to the CTR, the largest losses were recorded in the "hydrocarbons, water and electricity" as well as "industry and trade" sectors. In the "hydrocarbons, water and electricity" sectors ( which comprises the following public companies: EDC, Sonatrel, Arsel, AER, CSPH, SCDP, and Sonara) public companies recorded a net loss of XAF96 billion in 2019. The losses were boosted by SONARA, which is now importing finished petroleum products because of the fire that destroyed part of its plants in May 2019.

As for the "industry and trade" sectors (which includes Cicam, Magzi, and CHC Hilton) the public companies recorded a cumulative loss of 28 billion in 2019, according to CTR’s figures. This sector owes its poor performance mainly to the difficulties of the  Cicam, which is experiencing challenges in the local textile market, because of competition from Chinese and West African products.

An abyssal debt

Despite the cumulative losses, there are sectors whose performances got better. For instance, in the "health, employment, social security, and scientific research" sectors, the net income of public companies was positive and it was also the highest recorded.

Public companies in these sectors recorded a net profit of XAF74 billion in 2019, mainly due to the robust performance of the National Social Security Fund (CNPS).

Generally, in Cameroon, public companies usually perform poorly, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In addition to not providing dividends to the shareholder-state, and living for the most part on subsidies that account for 1% of the country's GDP (according to the Ministry of Finance) many of those companies have an abyssal debt (ed. note: In 2017, the cumulative debt of 37 public companies was XAF2,624.4 billion). For official analyses, those debts constitute budgetary risks for the country.  

So, to control the debt generated by those public companies, therefore reducing the demands on the state budget, the government plans to reduce (or even stop) its subsidies to them. Instead, they will be oriented towards non-sovereign loans from development partners or private banks. This will boost their performance and competitiveness, the government hopes. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Italian company Seas signs commercial contract for the construction of 70-km Olounou-Oveng road linking to Gabon

cameroon-italian-company-seas-signs-commercial-contract-for-the-construction-of-70-km-olounou-oveng-road-linking-to-gabon
 On February 15th, in Yaoundé, Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel signed a commercial contract with Italian company Seas...

Douala-Bangui corridor: CSPH build filing station in Garigombo to facilitate transporters’ access to fuel on the corridor

douala-bangui-corridor-csph-build-filing-station-in-garigombo-to-facilitate-transporters-access-to-fuel-on-the-corridor
On February 12th, 2021, Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hydrocarbons Prices...

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

cameroon-atlantic-group-to-build-a-1-mln-cement-plant-in-kribi
In the next few months, Atlantic Cement (owned by Ivorian business mogul, Kone Dossongui’s Atlantic Group) will launch the construction of its cement...

Douala-Bangui corridor: Towards the construction of living centers for transporters to reduce road accidents along the corridor

douala-bangui-corridor-towards-the-construction-of-living-centers-for-transporters-to-reduce-road-accidents-along-the-corridor
Cameroon National Shippers' Council (CNCC) plans to build a living center in Ngoulentang (between Awaé and Ayos in the central region of Cameroon) on the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cimencam partners with Société Générale Cameroon to facilitate payment in its distribution network

La Régionale’s IPO: Subscribers may receive additional shares within 3 months, CEO Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath says

Cameroon to develop 35k hectares of land for fodder production in Adamaoua

CEMAC: BEAC denounces pressures from diplomatic missions opposed to the new foreign exchange regulation

cameroon-to-raise-xaf160-bln-on-the-money-market-in-q1-2021

Cameroon to raise XAF160 bln on the money market in Q1-2021

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

road-construction-prime-minister-dion-ngute-prescribes-the-systematic-budgetization-of-networks-relocation-services-to-avoid-delivery-delays

Road construction: Prime Minister Dion Ngute prescribes the systematic budgetization of networks relocation services to avoid delivery delays

cameroon-maroua-and-guider-solar-plants-receive-tax-and-customs-exemptions

Cameroon: Maroua and Guider solar plants receive tax and customs exemptions

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon sets up a policy framework to promote the production of sustainable and zero-deforestation cocoa

next
prev