Cameroon seeks 20 bln on the Beac public securities market

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon issued yesterday 6-year fungible Treasury bonds (OTA) to raise CFA20 billion on the Beac public security market.

To attract investors, the country offered an interest rate of 6% and chose an auction approach, which allows all approved primary dealers (SVT) to subscribe. This approach is unlike syndication, which has been popular in recent months in Cameroon but limits the subscription only to a pool of primary dealers with whom the fund seeker negotiates in advance the volumes to be subscribed and the interest rates to guarantee the success of the operation.

Let’s note that Cemac countries resort more to the Beac market for fundraising operations than the regional Bvmac.

