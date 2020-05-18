alios-finance-cameroon-to-start-payment-of-december-2018-bond-s-interest-and-amortization-in-june-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - From June 22, 2020, Alios Finance Cameroon will start paying the amortization and interest of the bonds it issued in December 2018.

During this fund-raising operation carried out on the Cameroonian financial market (Douala Stock Exchange), which subsequently merged with the BVMAC then based in Libreville, the leasing operator raised XAF8 billion.

According to an official communiqué of the Bank of Central African States (Beac), the total amount to be paid as of 22 June 2020 is over XAF539 million. This includes over XAF444 million for the amortization of the principal and about XAF95 million for the interest.

The same source reveals that subscribers to the Alios 01 5.75% 2018-2023 bond will receive a coupon of XAF675.3 per bond, i.e. XAF555.5 for amortization and XAF119.79 for interest.

