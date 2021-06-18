CEMAC: Panafrican group Africa Bright Securities becomes an official broker on the BVMAC

(Business in Cameroon) - Officially, Panafrican group Africa Bright Securities, is, since June 15, 2021, a brokerage firm authorized to operate on the Central African Stock Exchange. The information was disclosed in a note signed that day by Dieudonné Evou Mekou, Vice-Governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), which is the CEMAC region’s central bank and central securities depository.

As a brokerage firm (registered under the code 329, according to the note), Africa Bright Securities, which has a subsidiary in Cameroon, can now offer the following services: trading, financial investment, intermediaries (transmission and reception of stock exchange orders), account management, portfolio management, asset management consultancy and financial instruments’ marketing.

In 2020, it was already approved by the CEMAC financial market watchdog COSUMAF as a brokerage firm. The only approval it needed to join the official list is the one it recently obtained. Officially, it is the twelfth brokerage firm authorized to operate on the BVMAC. These include nine with headquarters in Cameroon. They are namely Afriland Bourse & Investissements S.A, Upline Securities Central Africa S.A (USCA), Attijari Securities Central Africa (ASCA), Financia capital, EDC Investment Corporation, Société sahélienne d’intermédiation financière de l’Afrique centrale (Saifac), Global Trade International Investment (GTI), Société générale – capital Securities central Africa (SG capital Cemac) and Africa Bright Securities . The remaining three are CBT Bourse (Chad), LCB Capital (Congo), and BGFI Bourse (Gabon).

Sylvain Andzongo