26 August 2020
Beac launches webinar to explain how companies can successfully get listed on the CEMAC unified stock exchange

Beac launches webinar to explain how companies can successfully get listed on the CEMAC unified stock exchange
(Business in Cameroon) - Today August 26, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and PwC Cameroon are organizing a webinar on the dynamization of the CEMAC unified stock exchange and how companies could get listed.   

“The webinar […] will help review the significant advances already recorded and the different steps companies have to take to ensure a successful listing. The aim is to contribute to the diversification of CEMAC economies for sustained endogenous growth that creates millions of jobs,”  the BEAC explains.

During the webinar, there will be a review of the process aimed at unifying financial markets in the CEMAC region. The regulatory framework will also be discussed as well as measures taken by the Securities Exchange of Central Africa (BVMAC) to ensure the stock exchange is better managed and animated.  

About 250 participants will take part in the webinar. They include representatives of national monetary authorities, BEAC officials, credit institutions, professional associations of financial market actors, employers associations, the director in charge of the unification of CEMAC financial markets, the president of the market regulator COSUMAF, and the managing director of the BVMAC.

In 2019, at the end of the first phase of the project for unification of the financial markets of the CEMAC region, there was an institutional and physical merger of the Douala Stock exchange (DSX) and Gabon’s BVMAC, the two regulators (Cosumaf and CMF), and the three security depositors (CAA, BVMAC, and Cellule de règlement et de conservation des titres).

During the second phase, launched in July 2019, the main levers that will allow the dynamization of the financial market will be identified and activated. Let’s note that pending the creation of a dedicated entity as a central depository of the unified stock exchange, this role is currently assumed by the BEAC.  

