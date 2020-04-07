logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 April 2020 -
Health

Cameroon: Diluted 90% Isopropyl Alcohol is being sold by some vendors, Lanacome warns

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 07 April 2020 10:05

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, many crooked businessmen seem determined to take advantage of the Coronavirus crisis raging around the world. Indeed, recently, national quality control laboratory Lanacome warned that Chloroquine without active ingredients was being sold in Cameroon. Once again, it is warning that 90% Isopropyl Alcohol of dubious quality is also being sold in some markets.

Let’s note that currently, the 90% Isopropyl Alcohol is in great demand in Cameroon since the product is used to produce hydroalcoholic gels, whose use is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a preventive measure against the Covid-19.

Some vendors do not hesitate to dilute the product to increase profits, thus decreasing the chemical capacities of the disinfectant.  

BRM    

