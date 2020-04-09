Cameroon: Local startup House Innovation creates a mobile app for covid-19 auto-diagnostics

(Business in Cameroon) - If approved by Cameroonian authorities, the mobile app “SOS-Covid” created by a local startup, House Innovation, could be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the creator, “SOS-Covid” not only informs the population but it also lets them conduct self-diagnostics. It also helps rapidly and efficiently detect new cases that “can then be taken care of as quickly as possible thanks to the geolocalization system integrated into the application.”

Thanks to the app’s "test" functionality, a list of questions based on the symptoms of covid-19 is asked. The answers provided are then used to assess the latter’s infection status.

"Do you have or have you had a fever in the last few days (shivering, sweating)?"

“Do you have a cough or have your cough level increased in the last few days? "

"In the last few days, have you noticed a marked decrease or loss of taste or smell?"

These are examples of questions the user is asked.

Based on the answers provided, a probability result is presented and a few tips are given to the user.

Other functionalities of the mobile app include statistics (all cases of Covid-19 reported worldwide, the number of victims per State as well as the number of people cured), a toll-free number (a button below the test result) to automatically call health emergencies in charge of the crisis, and awareness-raising (this section presents a set of measures to fight the spread of the epidemic as well as practical videos).

House Innovation adds that its app can also help map areas where cases have been confirmed. That way, trips to or from those areas can be limited.

Sylvain Andzongo