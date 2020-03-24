logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 March 2020 -
Health

Coronavirus: Cameroon plans mass testing

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 24 March 2020 15:04

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the government is planning mass covid-19 testing but is "awaiting test kits" to organize the test. This was revealed by the Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda on his Twitter account on March 23.

He was replying to a suggestion made by a user to organize mass testing like polio vaccine campaigns. “You will certainly be informed of the collection centers as soon as possible,” the official added.

On his Twitter account, when questioned why suspected covid-19 cases are not quarantined in the Olembé social housing, in Yaoundé, Malachie Manaouda replied that the country was preparing itself to do so.  

Let’s note that Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, promised to donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 protection equipment to each of the 54 African countries.  

On the morning of March 24, the minister indicated that in Douala, Bafoussam, and Yaoundé, the number of confirmed cases was respectively 12, 3 and 51. This brings the number of people tested positive to the covid-19 in the country to 66.

S.A.

