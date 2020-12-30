Towards the digitalization of external trade operations at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, importers and exporters can now perform external trade operations online right inside the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport. The innovation is the result of a partnership between the National Single Window for Foreign Trade (GUCE), Cameroon Postal Services (CAMPOST), National Council of shippers (CNC), and Société Générale Cameroon. Thanks to the partnership, e-Guce services were inaugurated at the airport on December 29.

According to the involved parties, with the online platform, importers and exporters can carry out formalities online, economic operators can have an enhanced support system and import-export revenues can be secured right from the airport.

Thanks to the e-Guce platform, importers and exporters active at the airport can pay customs and tax duties using the online payment methods provided by Campost, YUP, and Société Générale, obtain cargo tracking forms and even launch pre-clearance procedures (import declaration, bank domiciliation, etc.)

Besides its benefits for economic operators, the e-Guce platform reduces the flow of people at the airport during this coronavirus pandemic period and helps secure the government and partners’ revenues, reduce operation times, favor traceability, and the sharing of reliable information between stakeholders.

According to GUCE officials, the launch of this platform at the Yaoundé-Nsimalen airport is "in line with the action plan led by the Prime Minister’s office and aimed at dematerializing foreign trade procedures. In the framework of that plan, e-Guce will be set up at all of the country’s borders.”

BRM