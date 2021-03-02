logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 March 2021 -
Infrastructures

Cameroon issues procurement notice for technical studies for the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé railway line

Cameroon issues procurement notice for technical studies for the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé railway line
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:47

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) recently issued a call for expression of interest for technical studies in the framework of the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé railway line.

This reconstruction is part of the regional project PCDN aimed at improving the performance of the Douala-Ndjamena Rail-Road Corridor.  

According to the procurement notice, the selected consultant will carry out "a detailed study for the renewal of the current infrastructure on the Douala-Yaoundé section."

When questioned over the reasons why the call was issued by the CCAA rather than the Ministry of Transport or Camrail (the state-owned railway operator), an authorized source at the Ministry of Finance explains that it is due to the specificities of both the project and the financing provided by the World Bank. "The CCAA's role will end with the issuance of this call for expressions of interest. Bids will be collected and transmitted to Camrail for analysis. I can also tell you that the call for expression of interest was not written by CCAA," the source adds.

The Regional Project PCDN aims to "reduce costs and transport delays on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor by optimizing the logistics chain and competitiveness of transport and transit services."

The reconstruction of the Yaoundé-Douala railway line, which spans over 250 kilometers, is the most important reconstruction ever carried out in Cameroon. The closest project is the 175km Batschenga-Ka'a section that has already been completed.

The reconstruction of the Batschenga-Ka'a section was carried out in preparation for Camrail’s acquisition of railcars to reduce passenger train delays on the railway line connecting the two Cameroonian capitals. As an extension to the Batschenga-Ka'a reconstruction project, Camrail also renewed about forty kilometers of the track at the entrances to the cities of Douala and Yaounde.

With the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé section that Cameroon is preparing, Camrail’s project (purchasing railcars) will probably be revived because since the October 2016 Eséka train derailment, the project has not been discussed again.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon: Banana exports drop by 15.7% MoM to 17,258 tons in Feb 2021

cameroon-banana-exports-drop-by-15-7-mom-to-17-258-tons-in-feb-2021
In February 2021, banana exporters operating in the Cameroonian market exported 17,258 tons of the product, according to data published by the Banana...

Surface rights: Cameroon claims XAF184 mln from 16 mining companies

surface-rights-cameroon-claims-xaf184-mln-from-16-mining-companies
On February 24, 2021, Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoké (photo) published a note inviting 16 mining companies to pay a cumulative amount of XAF184.02...

Cameroon issues procurement notice for technical studies for the reconstruction of the Douala-Yaoundé railway line

cameroon-issues-procurement-notice-for-technical-studies-for-the-reconstruction-of-the-douala-yaounde-railway-line
Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) recently issued a call for expression of interest for technical studies in the framework of the...

Cameroon: Towards the revival of the Special Forestry Development And Wildlife Fund

cameroon-towards-the-revival-of-the-special-forestry-development-and-wildlife-fund
In Cameroon, the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (Minfof) is currently planning to revive the Special Forestry Development And Wildlife Fund....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: The EU issues "yellow card" for gaps in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon suspends the installation of GPS on trucks that transport goods to the Central African Republic

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

cameroon-collected-xaf33-4-bln-of-oil-transit-fees-on-the-chad-cameroon-pipeline-in-jan-nov-2020-up-2-snh

Cameroon collected XAF33.4 bln of oil transit fees on the Chad-Cameroon pipeline in Jan-Nov 2020, up 2% (SNH)

cameroon-over-22-000-tons-of-domestic-gas-was-supplied-to-the-local-market-in-jan-dec-21-2020-snh

Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

cameroon-state-housing-bank-cfc-to-provide-a-xaf15-bln-credit-line-for-municipalities-real-estate-program-pccm

Cameroon: State housing bank CFC to provide a XAF15 bln credit line for municipalities’ real estate program PCCM

douala-container-terminal-a-ruling-from-ohada-s-ccja-relaunches-legal-battles-between-bollore-maersk-and-the-pad

Douala container terminal: A ruling from OHADA’s CCJA relaunches legal battles between Bolloré-Maersk and the PAD

cameroon-publishes-the-list-of-institutions-that-beneficit-from-the-snh-direct-interventions

Cameroon publishes the list of institutions that benefit from the SNH direct interventions

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Atlantic Group to build a 1-mln cement plant in Kribi

next
prev