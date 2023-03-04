logoBC
Cameroon: govt grants 5 mining exploration permits to British Technology Minerals

Cameroon: govt grants 5 mining exploration permits to British Technology Minerals
  Thursday, 02 March 2023 12:59

(Business in Cameroon) - British mining junior Technology Minerals announced this week it has received the validation of 5 exploration permits in Cameroon.

These permits, at least three of which are for cobalt and nickel, were acquired in 2021 following an agreement with Onshore Energy Limited. However, we learn that the buyer had conditioned the finalization of the deal to the validation of the permits. This condition having been met, research work should soon be launched to confirm the existence of nickel, cobalt, and even manganese on the exploration sites.

“With the prospect located near the world-class Nkamouna nickel-cobalt laterite deposit and covering around 2,500 square kilometers in an area considered prospective for nickel and cobalt, we look forward to further exploration work to increase our understanding of the prospect's potential," said an optimistic Alex Stanbury (pictured), CEO of Technology Minerals.

BRM

