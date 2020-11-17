Cameroon: 1,028 carats of diamond seized at Douala airport in Jan-Oct 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Diamonds (1,028 carats) were seized at the International Airport of Douala this year. This was revealed during the November 11, 2020, budgetary session organized by the National Permanent Secretary of the Kimberly Process, in Yaoundé, to report its activities over the January-October 2020 period.

These precious stones, which were to be sold through informal channels, were immediately sealed and will soon be sold according to the usual regulatory procedures, we learn.

Let’s note that the stock seized complements the 2,438 carats produced in the country from January to October 2020. The Kimberly Process is an international control and tracing mechanism initiated to prevent these precious stones from being used as a means of financing the activities of warlords worldwide.

BRM