the-afdb-grants-cemac-countries-xaf6-3-bln-to-support-the-fight-against-covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - The Executive Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved, on 2 June 2020, a grant totaling XAF6.3 billion (US$ 10.8 million) for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). According to official sources, this grant is drawn from the financing from the AfDB’s non-concessional window -African Development Fund (ADF)- and is aimed at providing a regional response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For an effective regional response to Covid-19, the programme notably plans for the provision of protective equipment to health workers, provision of health and test kits, provision of medical ambulances to health facilities," the AfDB explains.

“It also plans for the training of community workers on how to search and follow up contacts and sensitize the population on preventive measures. Support to health facilities will be provided for the management of cases, especially severe cases,” the institution adds.

The three main objectives are: to improve prevention and strengthen control of the Covid-19 pandemic in Central Africa, improve the technical and operational capacities of health institutions and strengthen the resilience of populations and improve coordination for the management of Covid-19 at the regional level.

The project, which will be implemented as a regional public good, has a component dedicated to regional coordination for the fight against Covid-19. It includes the elaboration of an early warning system in the CEMAC zone, as well as communication and community awareness activities. The activities planned in the framework of the project will be implemented by the Organization of Coordination for the Control of Endemic Diseases in Central Africa (Oceac), with the World Health Organization (WHO) as executing agency.

As of June 3, 2020, 13,177 patients infected with the Covid-19 were identified in the Cemac zone, 322 died and 5,419 recovered.

BRM