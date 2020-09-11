logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 September 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Customs seize 2 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko

Cameroon: Customs seize 2 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko
  • Comments   -   Friday, 11 September 2020 15:00

(Business in Cameroon) - Customs, on September 4, 2020, seized two tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko, South West region. According to the newsletter published by customs authorities revealing the information, the seizure was made during the search of a loaded truck.

Also, on September 9, in Mudeka, the mobile customs unit of Limbe, South West, seized empty bottles and cardboards. According to authorities, these were to be used in the production of fake whiskeys.  

Let’s note that fake drinks are harmful to consumers’ health while non-biodegradable packaging is harmful to the environment. They are prohibited on Cameroonian soil. For non-biodegradable packaging, as industries cannot yet stop using them, the law requires them to elaborate on a recycling policy.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Customs seize 2 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko

cameroon-customs-seize-2-tons-of-non-biodegradable-plastic-packaging-in-tiko
Customs, on September 4, 2020, seized two tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko, South West region. According to the newsletter published by...

Semry suggests increased subsidy to reduce the price of rice in Cameroonian markets

semry-suggests-increased-subsidy-to-reduce-the-price-of-rice-in-cameroonian-markets
The Cameroonian government should increase its subsidies to SEMRY (Society for the Expansion and Modernization of Rice in Yagoua) to help reduce the price...

Ibrahim Oumarou Sanda becomes deputy MD for CCA Bank

ibrahim-oumarou-sanda-becomes-deputy-md-for-cca-bank
Ibrahim Oumarou Sanda has been recently appointed deputy managing director of CCA-Bank, according to a release published after the meeting held by the...

Cameroon to raise XAF30 billion on the BEAC debt market

cameroon-to-raise-xaf30-billion-on-the-beac-debt-market
Cameroon is planning to raise XAF30 billion on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) debt market. According to the Ministry of Finance, which...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier