Cameroon: Customs seize 2 tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko

(Business in Cameroon) - Customs, on September 4, 2020, seized two tons of non-biodegradable plastic packaging in Tiko, South West region. According to the newsletter published by customs authorities revealing the information, the seizure was made during the search of a loaded truck.

Also, on September 9, in Mudeka, the mobile customs unit of Limbe, South West, seized empty bottles and cardboards. According to authorities, these were to be used in the production of fake whiskeys.

Let’s note that fake drinks are harmful to consumers’ health while non-biodegradable packaging is harmful to the environment. They are prohibited on Cameroonian soil. For non-biodegradable packaging, as industries cannot yet stop using them, the law requires them to elaborate on a recycling policy.

BRM