logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2021 -
Public management

Port of Douala: The oil terminal is operational once again after 20 years of inactivity, PAD indicates

Port of Douala: The oil terminal is operational once again after 20 years of inactivity, PAD indicates
  • Comments   -   Monday, 12 April 2021 17:16

(Business in Cameroon) - After 20 years of inactivity, the oil terminal of the port of Douala-Bonabéri is operational once again. Indeed, on April 11, 2021, the oil terminal welcomed oil tanker Eships Barracuda.

"The oil wharf on the rebuild mooring dolphin at the port of Douala-Bonabéri resumed operations on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The oil tanker Eships Barracuda is the first to be unloaded at the new terminal," the port authority informs.

In 2001, the oil terminal’s dolphin was destroyed after two consecutive ship accidents. So, quay N°1 of the conventional terminal was temporarily used for offloading operations of petroleum products destined to the national market and some neighboring countries.

However, there was an ever-present risk that the products may explode or cause fire outbreaks that would burn the conventional port and Quay N°1. With the resumption of the operations of the oil terminal (which is better suited for the task), those risks are greatly averted.

The construction of the modern dolphin started in 2019, with French company E.JN. Negri tasked to build a pedestrian access footbridge and pipe support, 2 mooring dolphins, and 2 berthing dolphins. The overall cost of the works is XAF10 billion.

Eships Barracuda is a 120-meter long and 20-meters large oil tanker. It is calling at the port of Douala from Lomé (Togo) with both chemical and petroleum products.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium

cameroon-tax-directorate-authorizes-mtn-as-a-tax-declaration-and-payment-medium
Taxpayers under the divisional tax centers can now declare and pay their taxes via MTN Cameroon. This is the information recently provided by the...

Cameroon: Medium and long-term credits constituted over 51% of loans granted by commercial banks in Feb 2021 (BEAC)

cameroon-medium-and-long-term-credits-constituted-over-51-of-loans-granted-by-commercial-banks-in-feb-2021-beac
In February 2021, commercial banks operating in Cameroon granted XAF82.3 billion of long-term loans (repayable over 80 months on average) to economic...

Port of Douala: The oil terminal is operational once again after 20 years of inactivity, PAD indicates

port-of-douala-the-oil-terminal-is-operational-once-again-after-20-years-of-inactivity-pad-indicates
After 20 years of inactivity, the oil terminal of the port of Douala-Bonabéri is operational once again. Indeed, on April 11, 2021, the oil terminal...

Cameroon: Total amount of domestic public debt securities rose four-fold to XAF1,013 bln between 2015-2020 (CAA)

cameroon-total-amount-of-domestic-public-debt-securities-rose-four-fold-to-xaf1-013-bln-between-2015-2020-caa
In its recent report on Cameroon’s public debt, the national sinking fund CAA explains that one of the reasons the public debt rose by 5.6% as of December...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise