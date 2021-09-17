logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: The western region brings its African swine fever outbreak under control

Cameroon: The western region brings its African swine fever outbreak under control
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 16 September 2021 17:38

(Business in Cameroon) - On September 14, 2021, Awa Fonka Augustine, governor of the Western region, signed a decision terminating restrictions on the transportation and commercialization of pigs and by-products in the region. According to the governor, the decision was issued because of the respite in the African Swine Fever outbreak in the West, which is one of the largest pig farming regions in Cameroon.  

"All of the analysis of Laboratoire national vétérinaire (Lanavet) were negative in  Yaounde,"  Bernard Souop Ngeutchouessi, chairman of the western region pig farmers association, told Cameroon Tribune. In short, the African Swine Fever outbreak seems to be under control in that region.

The decision just issued by the governor, after three months of suspension, will immediately revive the regional pig farming industry, therefore, guaranteeing supply for the coming end-of-year celebrations.  

The African Swine Fever was officially declared in the region in June 2021. Within four months, it caused the death and the slaughter of 90,000 pigs out of the 400,000 in the West.

BRM

back to top

CIMENCAM creates study and exploration division to face competition

cimencam-creates-study-and-exploration-division-to-face-competition
Cement producer CIMENCAM recently registered a division dedicated to studies, exploration, and exploitation in the cement industry. According to a legal...

Douala: Electricty supply disrupted in 24 neighborhoods due to an incident in the transport network

douala-electricty-supply-disrupted-in-24-neighborhoods-due-to-an-incident-in-the-transport-network
Today September 16, 2021, electric utility ENEO announced an incident involving electricity transportation company SONATREL’s transformer 225/90 kV n°2...

Cameroon: The western region brings its African swine fever outbreak under control

cameroon-the-western-region-brings-its-african-swine-fever-outbreak-under-control
On September 14, 2021, Awa Fonka Augustine, governor of the Western region, signed a decision terminating restrictions on the transportation and...

Cameroon: BGFIBank announces 2-fold plan to overrun competition

cameroon-bgfibank-announces-2-fold-plan-to-overrun-competition
BGFIBank will build its national headquarters in Douala, Henri-Claude Oyima (photo), CEO of BGFIBank group indicated yesterday September 15, 2021, during...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n103: September 2021

Cameroon: The other cocoa land

The rise of private equity


Investir au Cameroun n113: septembre 2021

Le Cameroun, l’autre pays du cacao

L’émergence du private equity camerounais