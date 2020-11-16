logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 November 2020 -
Public management

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions
  • Comments   -   Monday, 16 November 2020 14:46

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 12, 2020, entrepreneurs based in Cameroon met, in Douala, with public sector actors to share the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic. They also reflected on how African solutions can converge, to provide answers in the case similar situations occur in the future.

 "We have a wonderful lever for the development of Africa. This lever is African culture. We must realize that we can use it to develop our leadership on the international scene. We have been thinking for many years about launching this Pro Meet-up & Learn platform but given recent events, with Covid-19, we believe, more than ever, that we should launch it. Indeed, we noticed the tremendous resilience shown by African entrepreneurs because they dig deeper into their resources to get through the ordeal,” said Carole Mbessa Elongo (photo), co-founder and CEO of Business Facilities Corporation SA, who initiated the meeting.

For this first meeting, the entrepreneurs had the opportunity to exchange with Stanislas Zeze, CEO of Bloomfield Investment on the theme: “the resilience of post-Corona African economies, the challenge of Cameroonian companies.” The promoter of the first financial rating agency in French-speaking Africa insisted on the urgency of a new social, economic, demographic, health, and military model with a long-term perspective. From the rich exchanges (focused on African coherence) with the participants, it appears that Africa must make a radical break with its previous societal models.

"I am a great supporter of solutions and exchanges initiated by Africans and I think that solutions for the development of the continent and the emancipation of Africans will have to be found by Africans. This is why I encourage this type of meeting, and I participate in it with great pleasure," said Stanislas Zeze.

The initiators of the meeting plan to expand the initiative to other African countries. For international analysts (who rely on some set of indicators), the continent is one of the least credible. However, faced with the economic consequences of Covid-19, African countries spent nearly $44.6 billion of budgetary resources,  according to data provided by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Also, in the absence of massive bailing plans, African companies were flexible enough to deal with the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Idriss Linge

back to top

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling
In a communiqué published on November 13, 2020, Douala International Terminal-DIT (whose concession for the management of the Port of Douala’s container...

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

post-covid-19-economic-revival-private-actors-call-for-endogenous-solutions
On November 12, 2020, entrepreneurs based in Cameroon met, in Douala, with public sector actors to share the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic....

Integration Projects: CEMAC Commission announces an investors roundtable for Nov 16-17, 2020 in Paris

integration-projects-cemac-commission-announces-an-investors-roundtable-for-nov-16-17-2020-in-paris
Officials of the CEMAC Commission announce the organization of an investors roundtable on November 16 and 17, 2020 in Paris, France. This meeting is...

Close to 50 applicants to join the list of tourist service providers in Cameroon

close-to-50-applicants-to-join-the-list-of-tourist-service-providers-in-cameroon
About 43 entrepreneurs are awaiting the decisions of the National Technical Commission for Tourism Enterprises, which held a session in Yaoundé on...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea to raise XAF63 bln on the BEAC public securities market on Nov 11, 2020

CEMAC: Many jobs will be lost if the current foreign exchange regulation is applied in the extractive industry, the African Energy Chamber believes

Cameroon: Report accuses Vietnamese wood operators of conducting “shocking schemes and illegal activities”

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

camair-co-finally-resumes-operations

Camair Co finally resumes operations

digital-customs-duty-collection-system-has-paul-biya-saved-20-of-mobile-network-providers-turnover

Digital customs duty collection system: Has Paul Biya saved 20% of mobile network providers’ turnover?

imf-praises-cameroon-s-transparency-in-the-attribution-of-covid-19-procurement-related-contracts

IMF praises Cameroon’s transparency in the attribution of COVID-19 procurement-related contracts

cameroon-guinness-signs-internship-deals-with-technical-universities-to-increase-female-talents-in-the-manufacturing-sector

Cameroon: Guinness signs internship deals with technical universities to increase female talents in the manufacturing sector

cameroon-kiro-o-games-launches-its-first-mobile-game-on-play-store-s-early-release

Cameroon: Kiro’o Games launches its first mobile game on Play Store’s Early Release

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev