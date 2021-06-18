Cameroon: Telecom regulator ART announces new regulatory model to become highly efficient by 2025

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the Telecommunications Regulatory Board (ART) informs that it is currently elaborating a new regulatory model to become a robust, innovative, and performing institution by 2025.

In a note published in early June 2021, the ART indicated that with this fundamental transition, it would be able to optimally contribute to the achievement of President Paul Biya’s ambitions for “the strategic sector of electronic communications” during the current presidential term.

The new regulatory model is being elaborated in a context where the country needs to prepare for the integration of the 5G technology, which is 10 to 100 times faster than the 4G, and efficiently anticipate the emergence of new technological innovations, we learn.

As the regulator explains, it has become apparent that there is a big gap between the current regulatory model and the innovation dynamic ongoing in the telecommunications sector. That gap can significantly impede the harmonious development of electronic communications in Cameroon, the ART concluded. Hence the new model.

In its framework, the regulator will adjust its operating model to efficiently combine ex-ante and ex-post regulatory methods. Also, it will reform its regulatory instruments and clearly state the specific terms governing the implementation of collaborative regulations with related industries like the bank and finance, broadcasting, and the ICT industries.

S.A.