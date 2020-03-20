Cameroon: SCDP’s storage capacity is not yet complying with stocks regulation (CTR)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, SCDP’s storage capacity is not yet compliant with strategic oil stocks regulation, according to a recent report by the Technical Committee for Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises (CTR). To date, the CTR indicates, SCDP's safety stocks are 110,000 m3 (i.e. 20 days of autonomy instead of the regulatory 30 days) while the running stock is 55,000 m3 (i.e. 10 days of autonomy instead of the regulatory 15 days).

"Following the regulations, the emergency stocks, also known as strategic stocks, established by the government to deal with a serious supply disruption, should represent 30 days of autonomy (155,000 m3 of petroleum products), while the running stock should represent 15 days of autonomy (83,000 m3) and the commercial supply at 10 days of autonomy (51,000 m3)," the CTR reports.

Therefore, the CTR concludes, the SCDP’s storage capacity needs to be boosted by 108,000 m3 for white products (gasoline, diesel, kerosene, etc.) and 15,000 metric tons (MT) for LPG or domestic gas. "The priority would be to first build 35,000 m3 of the reserves in Douala and for the second phase, build 30,000 m3 in Yaoundé,” it adds.

In 2019, SCDP launched a selection process for companies that will build two 10,000 m3-diesel storage tanks in its depots in Yaoundé and Bafoussam. However, there is no indication of the status of the project.

