Cemac: Economy expected to improve in Q2 2022, despite gloomy international context

(Business in Cameroon) - The central African region’s economy is expected to improve in the second quarter of this year, despite a not-so-helping international context. This is revealed in the latest Beac business survey.

This improvement forecast comes at a time when inflation is growing in the region and the global environment is shaken by the war in Ukraine, which has further increased the cost of raw materials and freight on the international market. The central bank projects inflation in the Cemac at 3.6% in 2022, 0.6 points above the tolerance threshold accepted within the region.

According to the results of this forecast survey, conducted among economic operators, this "optimism (...) is based primarily on favorable oil prices, combined with private demand benefiting from easing of Covid-19 restrictions as well as public demand supporting domestic activity.

During the current quarter, the primary sector should experience a favorable dynamic, driven by hydrocarbons and agricultural activities. The secondary sector should also show positive developments, particularly a rebounding construction sector, which will benefit from increased public demand. Finally, in the tertiary sector, "activity should maintain good performance, with the telecommunications sector continuing to grow strongly, and hotels returning to a higher level of activity.”

BRM