logoBC
Yaoundé - 21 April 2022 -
Public management

Cemac: Economy expected to improve in Q2 2022, despite gloomy international context

Cemac: Economy expected to improve in Q2 2022, despite gloomy international context
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 20 April 2022 14:07

(Business in Cameroon) - The central African region’s economy is expected to improve in the second quarter of this year, despite a not-so-helping international context. This is revealed in the latest Beac business survey.

This improvement forecast comes at a time when inflation is growing in the region and the global environment is shaken by the war in Ukraine, which has further increased the cost of raw materials and freight on the international market. The central bank projects inflation in the Cemac at 3.6% in 2022, 0.6 points above the tolerance threshold accepted within the region.

According to the results of this forecast survey, conducted among economic operators, this "optimism (...) is based primarily on favorable oil prices, combined with private demand benefiting from easing of Covid-19 restrictions as well as public demand supporting domestic activity.

During the current quarter, the primary sector should experience a favorable dynamic, driven by hydrocarbons and agricultural activities. The secondary sector should also show positive developments, particularly a rebounding construction sector, which will benefit from increased public demand. Finally, in the tertiary sector, "activity should maintain good performance, with the telecommunications sector continuing to grow strongly, and hotels returning to a higher level of activity.”

BRM

back to top

E-procurement: Ibrahim Talba Malla requests cooperation from banks to deploy phase 2

e-procurement-ibrahim-talba-malla-requests-cooperation-from-banks-to-deploy-phase-2
As part of the deployment of Phase 2 of the Cameroon E-procurement System (Coleps), the Minister of Public Procurement, Ibrahim Talba Malla, called on...

Cemac: Economy expected to improve in Q2 2022, despite gloomy international context

cemac-economy-expected-to-improve-in-q2-2022-despite-gloomy-international-context
The central African region’s economy is expected to improve in the second quarter of this year, despite a not-so-helping international context. This is...

SABC joins La Route des Chefferies to promote Cameroonian culture in France

sabc-joins-la-route-des-chefferies-to-promote-cameroonian-culture-in-france
The first edition of the “Cameroonian Cultural Season” has been ongoing in Paris, France, since April 5, 2022. The event, which is set to end on July 17,...

The prices of new products and services now subject to govt approval

the-prices-of-new-products-and-services-now-subject-to-govt-approval
The Cameroonian Minister of Commerce signed last April 14 two decrees. One makes mandatory the "prior submission of price lists for certain FMCGs", while...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »