Cameroon: Factory gate prices up 13.6% YoY in Q3 2022, driven by the extractive and metallurgy sector

(Business in Cameroon) - Factory gate prices in Cameroon grew 13.6% year-on-year over the third quarter last year, the national stats agency (INS) revealed in its recent Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI).

According to the document, this increase was mainly supported by the mining and quarrying industry, which experienced a 24.3% increase YoY in factory gate prices over the period, and the iron and steel industry (+21.6% YoY). Other sectors also contributed to the good performance, INS pointed out. These are the mineral manufacturing industries (+16.3% YoY) and food industries (+13.8% YoY), where prices have increased more than 10%.

However, the document stressed, “compared to Q2 2022, industrial producer prices were almost stable (+0.4%), probably marking an attenuation of shocks from the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the post-covid recovery.”

BRM