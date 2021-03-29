logoBC
Yaoundé - 29 March 2021 -
Public management

Sinohydro served a formal notice for delays in the construction of new MINTP headquarters

  • Comments   -   Monday, 29 March 2021 16:49

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Public Works NGANOU DJOUMESSI Emmanuel recently served a formal warning to Chinese construction firm Sinohydro for its delays in the construction of a new headquarters for the Ministry of Public Works.

The official noticed the delays in the implementation of the XAF16 billion contract (covering the construction of a 1 867 m2 administrative building) during a field visit on March 10, 2021.  

According to the notice, the works, including the roads and various networks, will be evaluated in 21 days. Should the construction company fail to make the proper adjustments, its contract will simply be terminated.

The new headquarters was supposed to be delivered in February 2021. However, by March 2021, the works were still just 44%-completed.

The Ministry of Public Works (MINTP) notes that Sinohydro is not active on the site. Also, it is unable to provide wall cladding samples that are up to the required standards. Besides, the MINTP points out some of Sinohydro’s organizational problems as well as long delays in the payment of the company’s bills. It also added that some of the invoices submitted for works carried out could not be validated because the works were not authorized.  

S.A.

