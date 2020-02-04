logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 February 2020 -
Sport

Cameroon declines organization of 2020 World Military Women’s Football Cup due to “financial constraints”

Cameroon declines organization of 2020 World Military Women’s Football Cup due to “financial constraints”
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 04 February 2020 14:12

(Business in Cameroon) - The 2020 World Military Women’s Football Cup will no longer take place in Yaoundé, from 20 June to 7 July 2020. This is the message contained in a letter sent on 30 January 2020 by Cameroon's Defence Minister, Joseph Beti Assomo, to the President of the International Military Sports Council (IMSC).

To justify Cameroon's withdrawal from the organization of this competition, Joseph Beti Assomo points out “financial constraints” due to the organization of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), in April 2020, and the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), between January and February 2021, instead of June 2021 as initially announced.

According to the official, the significant resources to be mobilized by Cameroon for these two competitions do not allow the country to organize the 2020 World Military Women’s Football Cup in June 2020, despite its “commitment” and “enthusiasm.”

BRM

back to top

More Cameroonians prefer private schools than South Africans (AfDB)

more-cameroonians-prefer-private-schools-than-south-africans-afdb
“The proportion of children attending private schools ranges from less than 5 percent in Burundi, Mozambique, and South Africa to more than 30 percent in...

Cameroon declines organization of 2020 World Military Women’s Football Cup due to “financial constraints”

cameroon-declines-organization-of-2020-world-military-women-s-football-cup-due-to-financial-constraints
The 2020 World Military Women’s Football Cup will no longer take place in Yaoundé, from 20 June to 7 July 2020. This is the message contained in a letter...

Yaoundé-Douala highway : Phase 1 expected to be delivered by December 31, 2020

yaounde-douala-highway-phase-1-expected-to-be-delivered-by-december-31-2020
As of January 30, 2020, phase 1 of the Yaoundé-Douala highway construction project was 80% complete. This was revealed by the Ministry of Public Works,...

Cameroon : Ebolowa’s 1,400 m3 storage warehouse now operational

cameroon-ebolowa-s-1-400-m3-storage-warehouse-now-operational
Built, in the framework of the Three-Year Emergency Plan (Planut) implemented by the Cameroonian government since 2015, the cold storage warehouse in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC