Orange Cameroon estimates its national 3G coverage at 79%

(Business in Cameroon) - Orange Cameroon indicates that it recently increased its national 3G coverage rate by 11% in Cameroon by connecting 185 new localities to its network this month.

Indeed, according to the operator, the coverage rate has increased from 68% to 79%. The operator also explains that it is the leader in Cameroon’s 4G market ahead of its competitors MTN Cameroon, Nexttel, and Camtel.

Let’s note that one of the telecom regulator’s (ART) requirements is that telecom operators have to ensure optimum coverage to reach all the major economic zones, road and rail routes, university areas, and certain localities. The operators are also required to set a timeline for the effective provision of 2G, 3G, and 4G services.

These requirements were set in 2018 when the regulator noticed that the call connection rate was low for Orange Cameroon’s 2G network and on MTN’s dual 2G/3G networks. The regulator also informed that it has new equipment that would help ensure compliance with the requirement.

