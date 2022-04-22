logoBC
22 April 2022
Yango and the Ministry of Transport have a good go

(YANGO ) - Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Masséna NGALLÈ BIBÉHÈ honored the Yango International Business Delegation with an audience

In the beginning of 2022, Minister of Transport of Cameroon, H.E. Jean Ernest Masséna NGALLÈ BIBÉHÈ, granted his audience to a delegation led by the International CEO of Yango (Président Directeur Général à l’International, Yango), Mr. Roman KARLASH.

Yango, an international informational service for booking taxis online was launched in Cameroon in 2021 on November 15. The service already operates in 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Now Yango operates in the two biggest cities of the country - Douala and Yaounde.

During the meeting, the Minister shared with the Yango delegation his strategic vision for Cameroon's transport modernization and called on Yango to actively contribute to improving road safety. Mr. Karlash introduced Mr. Jean Ernest to Yango's existing safety technologies.

Yango’s CEO presented to Mr. Minister proposals innovative digital mechanisms for taxing the self-employed, with whom Yango cooperates in the countries of its presence. In addition, Mr. Karlash offered to share best practices from across 20 Yango geographies in the field of urban transport.

The Minister welcomed Yango’s arrival to the Cameroonian market and confirmed that its contribution to modernization of transport aligns with his strategy for the sector’s development. During the visit to Cameroon the delegation was also granted by the audience of other major authorities of the country: Ministry of Post & Telecom, Tax Authority, Agency for Promotion of Investments, Ministry of Finances and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

