logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 April 2024 -
Public management

Cameroonian beer and soft drinks exports soar by 73% and 46.6% in 2022

Cameroonian beer and soft drinks exports soar by 73% and 46.6% in 2022
  • Comments   -   Monday, 15 April 2024 14:39

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's brewing companies saw a significant boost in their beer exports in 2022. According to data from the National Statistics Agency (INS), exports surged by 73% over the period to 12,602 tons, bringing in a total of CFA5.7 billion. The previous year, beer exporters sold 7,285 tons of beer and collected CFA3 billion.

Soft drink shipments have followed a similar trend. INS reported that these beverages generated CFA3.5 billion in 2022, from exports totaling 7,124 tons. This represents increases of 46.6% in volume and nearly 61% in revenue compared to 2021, when the country exported 4,860 tons for CFA2 billion.

Although neighboring countries of Cameroon have brewing facilities that are often owned by the same multinationals operating in Cameroon, the beers and beverages from this CEMAC country are highly sought after, especially in countries like Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

back to top

Douala to host international conference on geographical indications in Africa

douala-to-host-international-conference-on-geographical-indications-in-africa
The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and its partners will hold an international symposium on the development of geographical indications...

Yaoundé unveils pilot corridor for rapid bus project to tackle urban congestion

yaounde-unveils-pilot-corridor-for-rapid-bus-project-to-tackle-urban-congestion
The pilot corridor of the Yaoundé Rapid Bus Transit (BRT) project will connect Olembe at the northern entrance of the capital to Ahala in the southern...

Cameroon secures major AfDB funding for development projects in Far North region

cameroon-secures-major-afdb-funding-for-development-projects-in-far-north-region
On April 12, during the official inauguration of its Central Africa regional office in Yaoundé, the African Development Bank (AfDB) signed a CFA133...

Cameroonian beer and soft drinks exports soar by 73% and 46.6% in 2022

cameroonian-beer-and-soft-drinks-exports-soar-by-73-and-46-6-in-2022
Cameroon's brewing companies saw a significant boost in their beer exports in 2022. According to data from the National Statistics Agency (INS), exports...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »