Cameroon: Banana exports down 4,000 tons YoY in May 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In May 2020, Cameroon’s banana exports took another nosedive after a disappointing first quarter (over 13,000 tons drop in exports), and a revival of activity in April 2020 (increase, by more than 2,700 tons, in exports).

According to figures compiled by the banana exporters’ association Assobacam (Association bananière du Cameroun), the volume of banana exported by the country in May 2020 was 11,872 tons. Compared with the 16,135 tons it exported in May 2019, this represents a drop of 4,263 tons.

With a drop of 3,844 tons in its exports in May 2020, plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the local subsidiary of Compagnie fruitière, has been the main reason for the decline in the local banana market during May.

According to the figures from Assobacam, the leader of Cameroon’s banana market exported only 10,795 tons of banana in May 2020, compared to 14,639 tons during the same period in 2019. This reveals a gap of 3,844 tons.

For Boh Plantations, the minnow of the market, it saw its exports fall from 1,496 tons in May 2019 to only 1,077 tons a year later ( a drop of 419 tons).

Brice R. Mbodiam