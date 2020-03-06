logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 March 2020 -
Cameroon: Banana exports down by over 6,500 tons in Feb 2020

  • Comments   -   Friday, 06 March 2020 15:40

(Business in Cameroon) - In February 2020, the two banana exporters still active in Cameroon exported 14,965 tons of the product.

According to the banana exporters’ association  Assobacam, these exports were down by 6,532 tons compared with the  21,497 tons exported during the same period in 2019.

This drop is mainly due to a decrease in the year-over-year exports of Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the local subsidiary of French group Compagnie fruitière de Marseille.

Indeed, during the period under review, PHP (leader of the Cameroonian banana market) only exported 13,847 tons against 19,737 tons in February 2019.

Let’s note that Boh Plantations Plc, the minnow of the market, also recorded 642 tons decrease in its banana exports. According to figures revealed by the Assobacam, the agribusiness unit’s banana exports went down from 1,760 tons in February 2019 to 1,118 tons in February 2020.

State-owned agribusiness unit CDC is still absent from the Cameroonian banana exporters’ registry. The main economic victim of the pro-independent crisis in the Anglophone regions [since 2016], it stopped operations since September 2018, because of the insecurity created by separatists on its plantations and factories.

 Brice R. Mbodiam

