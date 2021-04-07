CEMAC: Agricultural production will rise in Q2-2021, thanks to Cameroon (BEAC)

(Business in Cameroon) - Between April and June 2021, the CEMAC region will record an upsurge in crop production, according to the Q2-2021 business cycle analysis report recently published by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). According to the BEAC, this improvement in the region’s agriculture production will mainly be boosted by Cameroonian farmers.

"Although the security and health situation in some of the member countries may affect production, with the upcoming rainy season, the abundance of short-cycle food products in Cameroon will support the sector," BEAC points out.

This means during Q2-2021, Cameroonian farmers will produce more food products like yams, cassava, corn, and plantain. Therefore, during the period, Cameroonian markets will have enough supply. Neighboring countries like Gabon and Equatorial Guinea (which usually buy Cameroonian food products) will also likely benefit from this improvement in Cameroon’s agricultural production.

BRM