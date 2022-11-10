logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 November 2022 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Delifood to pump CFA4bn into a tomato processing plant

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 10 November 2022 17:30

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian company Delifood Agroindustries Sarl announced it will invest CFA4 billion to build a tomato processing plant in Douala, the economic capital. Under this plan, the company has signed a deal with the SME Promotion Agency (APME) to benefit from tax and customs incentives.

According to the DG of APME, Marie Louis Badga, this initiative will provide households with canned tomatoes, while bringing some stability to the local tomato sector. “Tomato prices are sometimes high but other times, they are so low that producers find it difficult to get by.”

The factory will have a production capacity of 5,400 metric tons of canned tomatoes per year, in the first phase of the project, with a projection of 150 direct jobs.

