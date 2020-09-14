cameroon-recorded-over-14-600-tons-season-over-season-drop-in-cocoa-sales-during-the-2019-2020-season

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian authorities and operators in the cocoa industry officially launched the 2020-2021 cocoa season on September 11, in Yaoundé. This campaign (where stakeholders will try to improve the quality of Cameroonian cocoa) thus concludes the 2019-2020 season during which there was a season-over-season decline of over 14,600 tons in the volume of cocoa sold.

Indeed, according to data published by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC), during the 2019-2020 campaign (August 1, 2019 - July 15, 2020), Cameroon produced and sold 257,151 tons of cocoa while during the previous campaign, it sold 264,253 tons of the commodity.

Overall, the country exported 197,537 tons of cocoa to 13 countries. According to the ONCC, Netherland (the leading destination for Cameroonian cocoa) was the leading buyer during the period with over 62.3% of the volume exported by Cameroon shipped to this country during the campaign.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, producer prices fluctuated between XAF700 and 1300 while during the previous campaign, it was between XAF650 and 1,270, we learn.

Brice R.Mbodiam