Yaoundé - 16 July 2020 -
Agriculture

Cameroon: Banana exports fell by over 13,000 tons YoY to 93,434 tons in H1-2020

  Thursday, 16 July 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon exported 93,434 tons of banana in the first six months of 2020, according to data compiled by the banana exporters’ association (Assobacam). This is more than 13,000 tons lower than the volume it exported during the first half of 2019 (106,682 tons).

This decrease, despite the return of the public agro-industrial company on the market during the semester under review (exporting 301 tons of banana in June 2020), is essentially due to the decline in the activities of Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the local subsidiary of Compagnie fruitière de Marseille.

Indeed, during H1-2019, it exported 98,154 tons of banana but during the first semester of the current fiscal year, it exported 85,605 tons. This represents a drastic drop of more than 12,500 tons year-on-year.

Like PHP,  Boh Plantations also recorded a drop in its banana exports during the period under review. It exported only 7,527 tons of banana by June 30, 2020, while during the same period a year earlier, it exported 8,528 tons. This shows a decrease of 1,000 tons year-on-year.

Brice R. Mbodiam

