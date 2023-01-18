Banana exports in Cameroon grew 8% YoY in 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - Last year, Cameroonian banana exporters shipped a total of 216,103 tons of fruits to the international market. Compared to the overall 198,634 tons exported in 2021, this makes an increase of 8% year-on-year.

Of all operators, the state-owned Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) posted the highest increase over the period (26% YoY) with 21,224 tons of fruits exported, against 16,779 tons in 2021. Boh Plantations followed with an increase of 8.4%, shipping 15,532 tons of bananas in 2022 against 14,321 tons in 2021. With an increase of 7%, Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) came third with 129,347 tons in 2022 against 167,534 tons in 2021.

As a reminder, the Central Bank Beac already predicted a good performance in banana shipments in its Q2 2022 business cycle forecast test. "Banana production is expected to increase in the second quarter of 2022, benefiting mainly from the maturation of plantations in 2021, and to a lesser extent, the resumption of activities in some plantations of the CDC that faced insecurity last year," the document reads.

