logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 May 2023 -
Agriculture

Feicom promotes agriculture in 80 schools in Cameroon

Feicom promotes agriculture in 80 schools in Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Monday, 22 May 2023 14:19

(Business in Cameroon) - The Special Fund for Equipment and Intercommunal Intervention (Feicom) launched last week a project to promote agriculture and farming in Cameroonian schools. As a result, 80 primary schools in the Far North, North, Adamaoua, East, and South regions have been selected to benefit from the “Green Classes" initiative.

Philippe Camille Akoa, MD of Feicom, said: “It is the opportunity to teach young children the principles of a healthy and balanced diet through the consumption of food that they have produced themselves”. The goal is to combat hunger and malnutrition through the promotion of a healthy diet especially in schools located in crisis-affected regions. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) committed to supporting the project valued at CFA776 million. "School-age children need a good diet to develop and grow properly, to be able to study, to have strong health and enough energy to face the day. For their benefit and that of their future children, they not only need to eat correctly but also know how to grow their food,” the UN body said.

In Cameroon, 2.7 million people suffer from food and nutritional insecurity. The situation is particularly concerning in the northern and eastern regions, where 35.9% and 35.4% of children respectively suffer from chronic malnutrition, according to the Nutritional anthropometric and retrospective mortality survey (Smart 2018). Data also showed that over 31% of children under the age of 5 experience stunted growth.

back to top

Cocoa farm gate prices experience a decline, after four consecutive increases in two months

cocoa-farm-gate-prices-experience-a-decline-after-four-consecutive-increases-in-two-months
After four consecutive increases since March 24, 2023, despite the rainy season, cocoa farm gate prices in Cameroon have dropped for the first time. The...

CEMAC calls on Chad to transfer part of its shares in Cotco to Cameroon

cemac-calls-on-chad-to-transfer-part-of-its-shares-in-cotco-to-cameroon
Last May 15, Daniel Ona Ondo, the President of the CEMAC Commission, signed a decision authorizing the Chadian National Oil Company (SHT) to acquire...

The 2nd 2023 Parliamentary Session will focus on State budget revision

the-2nd-2023-parliamentary-session-will-focus-on-state-budget-revision
The second 2023 parliamentary session is set to commence on June 8 at the National Assembly and Senate, according to statements released by both chambers...

Cameroon to pave nearly 2,000 km of roads in 2024-26

cameroon-to-pave-nearly-2-000-km-of-roads-in-2024-26
The Cameroonian government unveiled plans to extend its asphalted road network over the coming years. The plan, according to the integrated infrastructure...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »